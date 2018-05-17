Gunmen kill Dangote employees in Ethiopia

By kobina welsing

Three employees of a cement factory owned by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote have been killed by gunmen in Ethiopia’s Oromia region.

Indian national Deep Kamara, who managed the plant, died alongside two Ethiopian employees.

Related Posts

Billionaire wants to buy Arsenal and get rid of Wenger

Peace Hyde speaks to Dangote on GHOne TV

Dangote Cement adjudged highest Taxpayer

They were returning to the capital, Addis Ababa, from the factory, a government statement said.

Mr Dangote is expected in the country today. He will be holding an emergency meeting with the factory’s management, Ethiopian daily the Addis Standard reports.

Oromia has been plagued by violence for the past two years over political and economic grievances by Oromo youths – despite being the country’s largest group.

The Dangote Cement Factory was commissioned in May 2015 and is the largest such plant in the country.

The authorities were recently forced to cancel the renewal of a licence for a gold mine owned by an Ethiopian-Saudi billionaire following protests by Oromia residents.

The country remains in a state of emergency, which was imposed in February a day after then Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn resigned.

He was replaced by Abiy Ahmed, the first prime minister from the Oromo ethnic group, which is the largest in Ethiopia.

 

 

Source: BBC 

 

You might also like
Sports

Billionaire wants to buy Arsenal and get rid of Wenger

Entertainment

Peace Hyde speaks to Dangote on GHOne TV

Business

Dangote Cement adjudged highest Taxpayer

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm