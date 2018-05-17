KOD unveils ‘All over the place ‘ T-Shirt

Starr FM’s mid-morning show host and fashion mogul KOD has released a new T-shirt collection inspired by his controversial “All over the place’ comment.

In a Facebook post, KOD posted photos of the collection he has designed under his Nineteen57 clothing line with the caption: “YOU ASKED FOR IT…you are getting it.”

Background

A day before John Dumelo’s wedding, KOD took to social media to express his excitement about his invitation to the wedding and advised women who wanted to be wives of celebrities not to be “all over” but to learn from Gifty.

“Got me wondering why most men in the public eye settle for quiet/unknown women and not the ones all over. That could be a lesson for some of our sisters ooo. Men want women who can make a home and not be all over,” KOD wrote on Facebook

Yvonne Okoro, a popular actress in Ghana replied to KOD’s post condemning him for stereotyping an ideal woman-for-marriage.

Yvonne also noted that KOD could simply have congratulated John Dumelo without comparing his wife to other women.

“Kofi, @nineteen57bykod you could have congratulated the couple without needlessly denigrating other women. Who a man chooses to be with is a matter of personal preference and vice versa for women too. As you clearly believe that women should make all their life choices with marriage always being at the forefront of their minds, you should preach the same to men,” she added.

