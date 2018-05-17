Kwabenya Cell break: Six suspects freed

Six out of the 10 suspects standing trial in the Kwabenya cell break have been discharged by an Accra Circuit court.

Presiding Judge, Justice Aboagye Tandor, delivering his judgment stated that the prosecution failed to lead any substantial evidence against the six accused persons.

The six persons discharged by the court Thursday include George Yeboah, Edward Lartey, George Sarbah, Elvis Owusu, George Asante and Theodore Banda.

The other four suspects have, however, been asked by the court to open their defence after a prima facie case was established against them.

The release of the six suspects follows submission of no case filed by their lawyers.

In April, the court sentenced two criminal suspects who escaped from the Kwabenya cell to 66 months imprisonment.

Kofi Darko was handed 32 months whilst Emmanuel Kotey was slapped with 34 months jail term by the court presided over by Aboagye Tanoh.

The two were part of criminal suspects who were on remand at the Kwabenya police cell for allegedly committing various criminal offences.

Together with five others, Darko and Kotei escaped from the cell on January 21, 2018 in a fatal cell break incident which led to the death of Police Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM