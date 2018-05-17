Lacazette & Martial left out of France World Cup squad

Didier Deschamps has left Premier League stars Anthony Martial and Alexandre Lacazette out of France’s squad for the World Cup, with Dimitri Payet, Adrien Rabiot and Kingsley Coman also omitted.

Bayern Munich winger Coman is on the reserves list, along with Rabiot, Martial and Lacazette, but Payet is out entirely after the Marseille captain was injured in Thursday’s Europa League final defeat to Atletico Madrid in Lyon.

Laurent Koscielny is another big name absent due to injury, while Steven N’Zonzi, Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez are among the surprise selections made by Deschamps.

With so much attacking talent available there were always going to be casualties and Deschamps has preferred Ligue 1 stars Florian Thauvin and Nabil Fekir over Martial and Lacazette, who both had underwhelming Premier League campaigns.

The full squad:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (PSG), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Marseille);

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Adil Rami (Marseille), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid);

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla) Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Florian Thauvin (Marseille).

Source: Goal