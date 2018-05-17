Lamptey was succinct before vetting C’ttee – GII

Cynthia Lamptey performed succinctly during her vetting as the deputy Special Prosecutor-nominee Wednesday, the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has said.

Speaking to Starr News after the vetting, the Programs Manager at the GII, Mary Adda said the anti-graft think tank was wowed by the calm demeanor exhibited by the former Director of Public Prosecutions during her grilling by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

“…She has expressed herself vocally and expressed her views succinctly and that is important,” said Adda.

She added“and if you listen to Martin Amidu and I followed him for years, this is somebody who has equally done same. And so I believe they come along with almost similar temperate and background and will complement each other.”

Also, the Chairman of the Appointments Committee of Parliament Joe Osei-Owusu expressed satisfaction in the answers given to questions by members of the committee by Mrs. Lamptey when she appeared before the committee.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Osei-Owusu said members of the committee are satisfied with “her performance”.

Mrs. Lamptey who will be deputy to Martin Amidu, if approved by Parliament, among other things told the committee she will resign from the post if she is sidelined.

“…If I should face something of that sort I will resign because I wasn’t put there just for a cosmetic sake. I was put there to work,” she told the Appointments Committee of Parliament Wednesday.

“I cannot be a puppet over there,” she stressed.

As the country’s chief prosecutor, Lamptey handled several high-profile prosecutions including the case of the alleged stealing of GhC86.9 million by an Executive Director of the National Service Scheme and the criminal prosecution of Alfred Agbesi Woyome.

Lamptey who told the Committee that she is incorruptible further stated that she is prepared to undertake all roles assigned to her by Amidu in order to ensure the success of the office if she is approved by Parliament.

