No panic at GFA over Anas video – DOL Boss

By Anthony Bebli

Division One League Chairman, Owuahene Acheampong insists there is no  panic at the Ghana Football Association ahead of the premiering of  Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ new video.

Widespread reports indicate that the much anticipated video have sent  shivers down the spine of FA officials, leading to the installation of  new fingerprint security locks at the Ghana FA secretariat.

“It hasn’t sent any panic amongst us, No! GFA officials are here and  business is still going on. I think it’s a teaser just to make the  public want to see the so called video but it’s not true that we are  running away,” Owuahene Acheampong told Starr Sports.

“I would never be caught on that tape because I do what my conscience  tells me is right,” he added.

The new video titled Number ’12’ produced by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his  undercover Tiger Eye PI team will be aired on June 6.

