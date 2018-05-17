Regional Sports Centers will be my legacy- Asiamah

Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah says his initiative of putting up ten regional Sports centers will be his memorable legacy when he leaves office.

Asiamah started cutting sods for the construction of Sports Centers in all ten regions in March and finally has ended in Yendi in the Northern Region.

According to Isaac Asiamah all projects are expected to be completed before the first term of his government and after completion he will always be remembered.

“I want to be remembered for these massive investments in Sports infrastructure so that Ghanaians will one day say that we had a sports minister who invested greatly in Sports infrastructure, because that is the bane of all our problems,” he told Starr Sports

“The talents are there but the facilities to groom them are what we are lacking and I am happy with the help of our President Akuffo Addo who understand the importance of sports so we are gradually finding a permanent solution to it with the Sports centres”, he added.

The entire project is expected to cost the Ministry an amount of 18 million dollars and over.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM