Tamale clashes: Parliament summons Interior, Defence Ministers

The Ministers for Defence and Interior have been summoned to Parliament over the military police clashes in Tamale in the Northern region.

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye gave the directive following a request from Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South Haruna Iddrisu.

The ministers, Ambrose Dery and Dominic Nitiwul are expected to appear before the House next week Tuesday.

At least eight police officers were left injured and undergoing treatment at the police clinic after some soldiers, said to be protesting the arrest of their colleague, invaded the city with three military vans and carried out a targeted assault on policemen.

The soldiers according to Starr News’ Northern regional correspondent Eliasu Tanko moved from one police post to another unleashing fury on their security counterparts, beating them with guns, sticks and canes, for arresting a military officer who was facing an assault allegation by a taxi driver who he (soldier) manhandled mercilessly after a small misunderstanding.

The development compelled the police to withdraw and abandon their posts and retreated to the regional police headquarters where the two security agencies exchanged gunfire in the presence of top security officers including the outgoing regional commander.

The Regional Executive Security Council (REGSEC) led by Salifu Saeed was forced into an emergency meeting in a proactive measure to quell further clashes.

This is the third time there has been such an attack against the police by soldiers.

