Two pupils electrocuted; one dead

Two female students of CRIG Primary School have been electrocuted leading to the death of one while the other is in critical condition at the Akyem Tafo government Hospital.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon at Akyem New Tafo Zongo in the Eastern region after a heavy rainstorm.

The Assembly Member for Akyem New Tafo Zongo, Fuseini Shaban confirmed to Starr News that the students had just returned home from school when the incident happened.

According to him, the siblings were electrocuted by a Metal Television Pole in their home.

He added that preliminary investigations revealed that there was an electrical fault in the house which electrified the roof and the television pole.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM