We’ll partner Ghana FA for five years- Zylofon CEO

Business mogul and owner of Zylofon Media Nana Appiah Mensah has confirmed that one of his subsidiaries ‘Zylofon Cash’ will partner the GFA’s Premier League for the next five years with a cash injection of $10 million.

Appiah Mensah made this confirmation at Thursday’s premier league launch at the Movenpick Hotel.

This comes as a massive relief to clubs as the Ghana league has gone three seasons without a title sponsor.

Appiah Mensah who is the owner of Division One League side Star Madrid earlier this month made the declaration when he visited Ghana U-20 and U-17 sides at their camping base in Prampram and he believes his marriage with the Ghana FA will the local league.

“We will not only play an activate role in the GPL by using the league to improve our brand but we will also work with the league to improve attendance at match venues by allowing our fine artists like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Becca to stage performances to drive traffic and heighten interest in the league,” Appiah Mensah told the press.

Meanwhile, the league will resume come Wednesday at the various centers.

