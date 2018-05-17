Women left me over sex – Boadi Nyamekye

Head Pastor of the Maker’s House Chapel International Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye has disclosed women left him in the past because of sex.

Asked if he has suffered broken heart before, Dr. Nyamekye told Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Wednesday, May 16 that he has not suffered broken heart before but has been jilted twice because he abhorred premarital sex.

“Well I have been jilted like twice I guess, when I started Ministry premarital sex was frown upon and I went out with someone who probably wanted that, she didn’t tell me but I found out that she was with someone else and so she moved on and the second person also moved on and that was it”.

Dr. Nyamekye added that men are wired or configured differently such that they are able to block their emotions.

“I couldn’t have been brokenhearted because I am a Man and Men love with their mind and not their heart. We are wired and configured differently, we are able to block our emotions”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM