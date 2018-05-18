BOSCH Opens Showroom In Accra

Bosch, a leading global supplier of technology and services, in the fields of Mobility Solutions, Energy and Building Technology, Industrial Technology, and Consumer Goods has opened a new showroom in Accra adjacent Purple Pub on the Dankwa Circle to Labadi Street.

Speaking to Starrfmonline.com Wednesday at a short ceremony to unveil the showroom, Vice President of BOSCH Siemens Home Appliances Africa, Allan Oyier said they decided to open a showroom in Accra, because Ghana is one of the leading African economies with “highest growth potential currently and on the long term.”

Europe, he said is stagnating and that competition is fierce noting that “over the next ten years, global growth will take place in China, ASEAN, India, Africa, South America and Eastern Europe [and] we want to strongly improve our position and grow substantially in Turkey, Russia, the Near East and Africa.”

He further pointed out that the future on Bosch “lies in strengthening our regions” and that the focus is on the needs and expectations of the consumers in the different regions and markets from product development to sales to customer service.

“…the entire value chain will be brought in line with the consumers’ heterogeneous needs. The regions will receive entrepreneurial responsibility,” he stated, adding that their presence in Ghana will ensure the “use of our technological and operational strengths, which made us so successful, as our competitive advantage Strong brands and innovations are our strength our consumers know and value our strong brands.

He continued: “We want to use the power of our brands in order to better distinguish ourselves from the competition — across product groups, sales regions, and price segments. We intend to provide a consistent brand experience for the consumer. This is the integrated approach that we will also follow regarding innovation. We want to move towards a consumer driven innovation process and want to combine our advanced technologies with consumer orientated digital functions and innovative service models.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM