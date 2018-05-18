Ghana’s Asamoah announces Juventus departure amid Inter speculation

The 29-year-old who recently announced his return to the Black Stars fold after a four year absence, is leaving the Turin side

Juventus’ Ghanaian utility player Kwadwo Asamoah has posted on Twitter, a letter bidding farewell and thanking the club’s ahead of Saturday’s season finale.

The 29-year-old versatile player who joined Juve from Udinese in 2012, is seemingly poised to join Inter Milan on a free transfer after announcing his exit.

In the letter, Asamoah reveals that he opted against renewing with the Turin side after he was offered a new deal.

Source:Goal