Ghana’s Asamoah announces Juventus departure amid Inter speculation

By Anthony Bebli
The 29-year-old who recently announced his return to the Black Stars fold after a four year absence, is leaving the Turin side
Juventus’ Ghanaian utility player Kwadwo Asamoah has posted on Twitter, a letter bidding farewell and thanking the club’s ahead of Saturday’s season finale.

The 29-year-old versatile player who joined Juve from Udinese in 2012, is seemingly poised to join Inter Milan on a free transfer after announcing his exit.

In the letter, Asamoah reveals that he opted against renewing with the Turin side after he was offered a new deal.

 

