LPG Operators to strike May 21

Members of the Ghana Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Operators Association (GLiPGOA) have declared to strike on Monday May 21,2018 over failure of government to address their concerns with the Cylinder Recirculation Module.

According to the group, the policy is ill-planned and will only worsen the unemployment rate in the country adding that more than 7,000 people will lose their jobs if government goes ahead with its Cylinder Recirculation Module (CRM).

President of the Ghana LPG Operators association,Torgbui Adaklu V said all efforts by GLiPGOA to have authorities halt the process within the given period failed to yield results, and, so, they are left with no choice than to cease operations to press home their demands.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, on the advice of Cabinet, on 12 October 2017, directed that the model be implemented as part of measures to ensure that the nation does not experience any more gas explosions after public outcry greeted the massive explosion of an LPG filling station at Atomic Junction in Accra.



The model, if implemented, will ensure that LPG Bottling Plants are sited away from congested commercial and populated centres. The plants will also procure, brand, maintain and fill empty cylinders to be distributed to consumers and households through retail outlets.

The policy, according to him, is “directly inconsistent” with the government’s policy to support the private sector to create jobs, alleging that the module was deliberately created to render them unemployed replacing them with multinational companies in the LPG retailing sector.

The module, he said cannot prevent gas explosion if that is the sole reason why it is being introduced. “In fact, we have many instances of gas explosions in countries running the CRM (Cylinder Recirculation Module), the module is an ill-prepared policy and it is bound to fail,” he said.

