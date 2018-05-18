Official: Ghana’s Yiadom joins Championship side Reading on four-year deal

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has joined Championship outfit Reading from Barnsley on a four-year deal on Thursday.

Yiadom, 26, becomes the first summer signing of the club but will officially become a member of the Royal’s squad at the expiration of his contract at Oakwell on July 1st.

The Barnsley right-back was one of the most sought-after players last summer with Premiership club Huddersfield Town very close to acquiring his services.

The move fell through few weeks to deadline day after he suffered a spinal injury.

Yiadom returned stronger and was handed the club’s captains armband but could not help as the Tykes were relegated from the second-tier league.

Following the club’s demotion, many of their players are reported to be heading for the exit – with Yiadom name being mentioned as a prime target for clubs in the division.

And he has taken the decision to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Source:Starrsportsgh