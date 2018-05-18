Russia 2018: Nigeria fans order three million NIKE jerseys

American sports wear giant, NIKE yesterday disclosed that it had received over three million orders for the new jerseys designed for the Super Eagles for the 21st FIFA World Cup finals opening in Russia in exactly four weeks.

At a meeting with chieftains of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) at its Europe headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands, the sports wear behemoth also used the opportunity to announce that the much-anticipated release of the jerseys into the global market would happen on May 29 at unit cost of $85.

NFF President, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick attended the meeting accompanied by NFF Second Vice President/LMC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, who is also Chairman of the NFF Marketing, Sponsorship and TV Rights Committee. NIKE’s Vice President/General Manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Matthus Visch was in company with Sales Director, Mr. Wouter van Olm.

Both organizations used the opportunity to appraise their running partnership agreement, signed in London three years ago, and while both expressed satisfaction with the contract performance, the imperative of penning a new, improved contract was high on the agenda.

“In our discussions, we explored a lot of possibilities going forward. We talked about the forthcoming FIFA World Cup finals in Russia and the preparation of the U20 girls (Falconets) for this year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in France, among other issues,” Dikko said.

Source: NAN