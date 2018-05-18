Speaker summons Agric Minister over fake cocoa chemicals

The Speaker of Parliament Professor Mike Oquaye has summoned the Food and Agriculture Minister over some fake cocoa insecticide on the market.

The Speaker had earlier directed the ministry to issue a disclaimer on the circulation of the fake cocoa insecticide known as Rockstar on the Ghanaian market.

The directive followed a question from the Member of Parliament for Juaboso Kwabena Mintah Akandoh who expressed concern over dangers the chemical poses to cocoa farms as well as the health of farmers.

The Deputy Minister for food and Agriculture Kennedy Nyarko who the Minority attempted to disallow from answering the question on behalf of his boss Owusu Afriyie Akoto, explained that investigations are ongoing concerning the said chemical.

The Speaker further summoned the substantive minister to present to Parliament the report of investigation into the matter next month.

“Since the report will be ready by the end of May, the first Tuesday in June, he [Minister] should be ready to appear before this House and apprise us of the situation. The first Tuesday of June, the house will like to know what the report says, ” the Speaker said when he delivered his ruling.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM