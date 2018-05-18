Steve McClaren appointed QPR manager on two-year deal

Steve McClaren has been confirmed as the new manager of QPR on a two-year contract.

The former England boss replaces Ian Holloway at Loftus Road after he was sacked by the Championship side last week.

McClaren’s appointment sees him return to work in English football for the first time since he was sacked by Derby in March last year.

He has previously worked for the west London club, having been on the coaching staff under Harry Redknapp in 2013 before leaving that autumn for his first spell at Pride Park.

McClaren has most recently been working for Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv in a consultancy role but left them just after Christmas.

He will now be tasked with getting QPR back into the Premier League for the first time since their relegation in the summer of 2015. They finished 16th in the second tier last term.

