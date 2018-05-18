Tumu: One dies as police clash with locals

One person has been confirmed dead by the police following a swoop in a town called Hain in Tumu of the Upper West region.

Confirming the incident to Starrfmonline.com, the regional commander DCOP Otchere Boapea said the deceased, Kanwei Hanidu, 21, was part of a wee-smoking gang escaping arrest Thursday, May 17, 2018 after a SWAT patrol team spotted them smoking at the bank of a dam.

“In an attempt to escape arrest some of them dived into the dam and one got drown,” DCOP Boapea said.

The youth were incensed about the development and besieged the police station of the area.

“My men managed to disperse the crowd at about 7pm Thursday,” the commander said.

However, the irate town folks attacked the police station on Friday, 18 May 2018 when the body was retrieved from the dam, accusing the police of killing Hanidu.

According to the police commander, the residents vandalized a police vehicle in the midst of the chaos and destroyed some properties.

Starrfmonline.com understands several persons were injured as a result of the chaos and are being treated at nearby health facilities.

“We’ve managed to calm tempers and the situation is under control. We’ve beefed up security with more men being deployed at Gwollu and Tumu,” DCOP Boapea added.

