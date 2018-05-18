Young musicians are lazy – Ambolley

By miriam hayford

Veteran high life Musician, Gyedu- Blay Ambolley, says younger musicians are lazy reason for which  Nigerians are taking over Ghanaian music.

The ‘Adwoa Amissah’  singer told KOD on The Zone on Friday, May 18, that unlike their time, “musically you don’t copy, You have to be original”.

“The younger musicians are lazy. They are using more computers and cutting sounds and pasting and I don’t know what they are doing. Though every country has their form, we have to keep our form, you cannot go to America and not hear Hip Pop, you can’t go to India and not hear Indian songs but when you come to Ghana what do you see, the  Nigerians are taking over highlife because we have allowed them to. Highlife is our heritage, we have to bring it back,” Ambolley.

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley is a Ghanaian highlife musician, songwriter, producer, and composer, the first musician from Ghana to formally incorporate rap forms into local highlife rhythms, Ambolley created the musical genre Simigwa.

 

 

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM

 

 

 

