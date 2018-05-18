Zylofon artistes to rock GPL match venues

Business mogul and owner of Zylofon Media Nana Appiah Mensah has announced that some Ghanaian top artists will perform at selected matches of the Ghana Premier League, now Zylofon Premier League.

The Zylofon Group, who are managers of several top musicians in the country, have signed a $10m sponsorship deal with the GFA for one of their burgeoning brands, Zylofon Cash to be the Headline Sponsor of the Ghana Premier League.

Announcing the deal at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra on Thursday, May 17, Nana Appiah Mensah revealed that part of the Zylofon Group’s quest to boost excitement and attendance at the various league centers will see signed up Zylofon Music artistes, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Becca, Kumi Guitar among others performing at selected Zylofon Premier League match venues.

This will fall in line with the GFA’s strategy aimed at drawing fans into the various match venues for all League matches.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM