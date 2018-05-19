Ghana’s debt hits GhC145bn

Dr. Ernest Addison | BoG Governor

Ghana’s public debt has hit GhC145 billion as of February this   year, the Central Bank has announced.

The development means that the government spent about GhC3.5 billion from September to December last year, according to the latest Summary of Economic Data released by the Central Bank after a review of development in the economy by the Monetary Committee of the Bank.

The data puts external debt at GhC76.9 billion with domestic debt at GhC68.2 billion.

The total debt is expected to go up in the coming months due to moves by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to issue two separate bonds to help retire mature debt and also finance some critical projects in the economy.

