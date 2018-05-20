Royal wedding 2018: Royal Family thanks public

The Royal Family has thanked those who travelled to Windsor for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Thousands of people lined the streets to see the couple on their big day, with many more watching the ceremony on television around the globe.

The wedding celebrations ended with a black-tie dinner and fireworks display at Frogmore House, near Windsor Castle.

Two hundred of Meghan and Harry’s closest friends and family attended the event held by Prince Charles.

More than 13 million people watched the TV coverage on the BBC – it peaked at 13.1 million just after 13:00 BST, with an average of 8.7 million viewers.

As a wedding gift Prince Harry gave his bride an emerald-cut aquamarine ring which had belonged to his late mother – Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Royal Family’s twitter account posted a message of thanks to those who followed the wedding from the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world.

Meghan, who had changed out of her wedding dress into a lily-white, silk crepe Stella McCartney halter-neck gown, broke with royal tradition to give a speech at the evening reception.

Among the close friends who attended the evening celebrations were Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and tennis ace Serena Williams, who revealed their outfit changes on social media.

Source: BBC