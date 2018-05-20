U-20 AFCON Qualifier: Ghana advance with 2-0 victory over Algeria

Mohammed Kudus and Sadiq Ibrahim scored as Ghana defeated Algeria 2-0 in the second leg of the Africa Youth Championship qualifiers.

The Black Satellites made it to the next stage on a 2-0 aggregate score having drawn goalless in the first leg match in Algiers.

Mohammed Kudus got Ghana’s first after 39 minutes when he took a drive from the edge of the box.

The goal looked to have unsettled the Algerians who opened up in the second half to get the equalizer.

Sadiq Ibrahim punished the visiting side from a counter break when he took on his marker and slotted past the Algerian goalkeeper in the 47th minute.

The result proved vital as the former Champions made it to the final round of qualifiers.

Ghana will now take on West African neighbors Benin who also eliminated Gambia.

Source: Starrsportsgh