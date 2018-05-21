Cleaning the environment should be a habit – DCE

The DCE for Kwahu South, Emmanuel Atta Ofori Snr, has called on all Kwahu citizens to embrace the habit of cleaning their environment.

Speaking at a massive clean-up exercise in Mpreaso, the vibrant DCE said, “To every human being I think being healthy is the greatest thing. As an obligation or duty, citizens have a great role to play in environmental sanitation.”

He urged participants in the exercise to “think of the environment in your community if everyone goes about throwing empty sachets of “pure” water, bottles of water, sharp objects and refuse everywhere, urinating and defecating in the environment anyhow, how do you think the environment would look?

“As good citizen, be mindful of how you dispose of wastes and harmful objects in your environment and where you urinate or defecate, sweep your compound regularly and dispose of unwanted materials as appropriate to reduce harm within the society.”

He assured the people that he would lead the agenda of maintaining the overall purpose of sanitation to provide a healthy living environment for everyone, protect natural resources from damage (such as surface water, groundwater, soil) and ensure safety, security and dignity for people within the environment.

The cleanup exercise was a joint effort between the Assembly and Zoomlion with members of the community heavily partaking in the activity.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM