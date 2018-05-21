Court dismisses Opuni’s application to defreeze accounts

An Accra High court has dismissed an application by former Cocobod Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kwabena Opuni to have his bank account defrozen.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) wrote to the respective banks not to allow Mr. Opuni access to his money just a day after a court ordered accounts to be released. The banks involved Standard Chartered Bank and the Opeibea House branch of Ecobank.

The High court presided over by Georgina Mensah-Datsa while dismissing the application said EOCO has the duty to protect state funds.

Meanwhile, Dr.Opuni’s lawyer, Kojogah Adawudu has said they will apply for the ruling and take a decision afterward.

“The court said they have dismissed our application, we will apply for the ruling and take a decision but we are not surprised because that same court has made two different orders, so which one does she validate and which one does she say it is not right. So the court itself is put in a difficult situation, so we will look at the reasoning and from there we can advise our client and take it from there”.

Dr. Opuni’s accounts were frozen in February 2017 at the behest of EOCO.

The Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) has been investigating him since he was axed from the office when President Akufo-Addo took office.

He and businessman Seidu Agongo are facing charges for alleged financial malfeasance in the execution of some contracts at COCOBOD.

They have been granted self-recognizance bail in the sum of GHc300, 000 each.

