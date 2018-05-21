Family fumes over death of Mother, triplets at Koforidua hospital

A 21-year-old pregnant woman and her triplets have died at the Koforidua regional Hospital in the Eastern region after she was allegedly abandoned by nurses on duty.

The deceased, Sodzi Prisca, according to her family was first admitted at the Suhum Government Hospital last Thursday while in labour, but due to her condition, she was referred to the Regional Hospital for further examination.

Upon reaching the regional hospital, oxygen and intravenous infusion were ministered onto her but she was abandoned until her situation became worse until she was rushed to the theatre to undergo an operation after falling from a stretcher.

Starrfmonline.com has gathered that Prisca was pronounced dead after she delivered triplets [two boys and a girl] who also died instantly.

Afi Alato, a sister in-law of the deceased who was with her at the hospital, accused the nurses of negligence as they did not attend to the late Prisca when her condition became worse.

Narrating the incident to Daily Guide, Ms Afi said, “Prisca was complaining that her vagina was paining her severely and was struggling on the bed, while oxygen and intravenous infusion had been placed on her nose and the left hand respectively.”

According to Afi, her sister in-law was screaming and so she rushed to the nurses at about 11 pm to complain about Prisca’s situation.

“When I got to them [nurses], some of the nurses were browsing and others were watching TV. They didn’t pay attention to me until one of them told me to go back and pack her things for her to be sent to the theatre. When I returned my brother’s wife was in pains so she fell from the bed, landed on the floor and knelt down.

“In the process, the oxygen and the intravenous infusion got off and she started breathing uncontrollably as blood was oozing from her private parts. So I took a piece of tissue paper to clean the blood while one of the nurses who later came over was standing looking at me helplessly.

Afi added that at 12:00 am the nurses told her that the lady had delivered three bouncing babies, but they died instantly.

Several attempts to reach Dr. Anim Boamah, the Medical Director of the hospital has proved futile as several calls were left unanswered.

