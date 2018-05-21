Ghana’s Samuel Inkoom banned by FIFA

Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom has been hit with a fresh one-year ban by FIFA after defaulting to pay an agent he cheated in a transfer deal back in 2014.

In June 2017, the former Asante Kotoko right-back was ordered to pay Curtis Willet $65,000 or in default serve a one-year ban, Inkoom failed to pay the said money and he was banned by FIFA.

After failing to settle the agent, the case was open again and the 29-year-old has been banned again for one year.

Inkoom’s career has taken a nose dive following his move from FC Basel to Dnipro seven seasons ago.

Source: Starrsportsgh