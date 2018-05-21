Hajia Fati pleads not guilty; granted GH10k bail

Embattled member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hajia Fati, on Monday, 21 May 2018, was granted a GHC10, 000 bail with one surety after she appeared before the Adjabeng Magistrate Court to answer charges of assault leveled against her.

The case has been adjourned to 18, June 2018.

Hajia Fati, however, pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and causing damage despite admitting to hitting the complainant in her caution statement.

Lawyer for Hajia Fati, Nkrabea Effah Datey pleaded for bail for her client and assured that she will make herself available for trial.

He added that attempts are being made to settle the case since it is a misdemeanor amenable to settlement by law.

Hajia Fati is standing trial for allegedly slapping Adom FM’s Ohemaa Sekyiwaa who was covering events at the NPP’s headquarters on Friday, 4 May 2018.

On Wednesday, 9 May 2018, the NPP loyalist rendered an unqualified apology to the victim and Ghanaian journalists in general.

But the multimedia group stated that her apology would not be accepted and will ensure that Hajia Fati is prosecuted.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM