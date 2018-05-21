Japan & Iceland Friendlies: Ghana’s Boakye Yiadom ruled out

Ghana striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has been ruled out of Ghana’s upcoming friendly double-header against Japan and Iceland after picking up an injury in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Shanghai SIPG in the Chinese Super League.

The Jiangsu Suning striker twisted his ankle after a heavy tackle on him.

The former Red Star Belgrade forward is expected to fly to Italy or Ghana during football break in China period for immediate treatment.

Coach Cosmin OlÃ¢roiu is now hoping his dependable striker will be ready in time for the resumption of the Chinese league in early July.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah will however not have him for the 30 May and 7 June matches against Japan and Iceland respectively.

Despite coming in late, Boakye has been key to Jiangsu Suning finishing the first round of the season fourth on the table.

Below are the players who have been invited represent Ghana in the friendly games:

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg FC, South Africa)

Lawrence Ati Zigi (Sochaux, France)

Lumor Abgenyenu (Sporting CP, Portugal)

Kyere yiadom Andrews ( Reading, England)

Kwasi Okyere (Bayern Munich, Germany)

Joseph Attamah (İstanbul Başakşehir F.K., Turkey)

Sackey Isaac (Alanyaspor,Turkey)

Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy)

Kassim Nuhu (Young Boys, Switzerland)

Dwamena Raphael (FC Zurich, Switzerland)

Frank Acheampong (Tianjin Teda, China)

Yiadom Boakye (Jiangsu Suning, China) \

Wakaso Mubarak (Deportivo Alaves)

Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid,Spain)

Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain)

Gyasi Edwin (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria)

Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda, Holland)

Rashid Sumaila ( Al Gharafa, Qatar)

Nicholas Opoku (Club African, Tunisia)

Nana Ampomah ( Waasland- Beveren, Belgium)

Albert Adomah (Aston Villa, England)

Source: Starrsportsgh