Kasapreko, EIB Network deepen ties

The management of Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Network on Monday paid a courtesy call on Kasapreko Company Limited – a leading and successful alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage producers in Ghana.

Kasapreko and EIB Network have a relationship dating back for well over two years and today’s visit was to strengthen the ties between both parties.

Management members of EIB Network led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi popularly known as Bola Ray were taken through the production processes of the company.

Other management members of EIB Network at the visit include the Chief Finance Officer David Baffuor Awuah, and head of credit control Godfried Tessu.

The two companies also used the opportunity to discuss business opportunities among others.

Kasapreko Company Limited have been sponsoring EIB Network’s biggest annual concert S Concert.

KCL produce Storm Energy Drink, Awake Mineral Water, Alomo and Kasapreko among others.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM