LPG consumers stranded at stations over nationwide strike

Hundreds of LPG consumers have been left frustrated at gas stations across the country following a nationwide strike by LPG operators which commenced today, May 21.

The group declared the strike last Friday in protest of government’s refusal to halt the implementation of the cylinder recirculation module. According to the association the program is adversely affecting its members.

President of the Ghana LPG Operators association, Torgbui Adaklu V said all efforts by GLiPGOA to have authorities halt the process within the given period failed to yield results, and, so, they are left with no choice than to cease operations to press home their demands.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, on the advice of Cabinet, on 12 October 2017, directed that the model be implemented as part of measures to ensure that the nation does not experience any more gas explosions after public outcry greeted the massive explosion of an LPG filling station at Atomic Junction in Accra.



The model is to ensure that LPG Bottling Plants are sited away from congested commercial and populated centers. The plants will also procure, brand, maintain and fill empty cylinders to be distributed to consumers and households through retail outlets.

Some Consumers who spoke to Starr News’ Daniel Nii Lartey when he visited areas such as Chorkor, Awudome and the boxing arena, called on government to ensure the issues are resolved as soon as possible so consumers can have access to gas.

“We didn’t know about the strike by gas operators only to get here for us to see ‘no gas’ placed here. We see them offloading gas and yet they are telling us there’s no gas. We use gas for virtually everything and it’s easy and convenient as compared to charcoal which is very frustrating to use”.

The effects of the strike extend to other regions including the Eastern Region where Taxi drivers have parked their cars in response to the shortage of LPG caused by the strike.

“Things are very difficult these days especially making ends meet, so with this ongoing strike by LPG operators how are we taxi drivers who depend on gas going to cater for our families and survive? as I speak right now I have received a phone call to pick a client up and I can’t go because I don’t have gas in my car. This is very frustrating and disheartening, something needs to be done as soon as possible so we can all go about our daily duties peacefully”.

Meanwhile, the CEO of the National Petroleum Authority , Hassan Tampuli, said the cylinder recirculation module is not aimed at creating job loses.

“The cylinder recirculation module is borne out of a policy that has been rolled out by the Ministry of Energy, the NPA and implementing agency is not aimed at creating job loses to the contrary, our best analysis indicates that the current jobs that we have in the system are going to more than quadruple and I challenge anybody to come for a debate on this, there won’t be any joblossess as far as the module is concerned”.

Source:Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM