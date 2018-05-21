Mzbel angry over NDC snub

Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Mzbel is enraged about the failure on the part of members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to visit her after she was bedridden temporarily from an accident.

According to her, it’s sad she has not received a single message or call from any member of the Party after the unfortunate incident a few weeks ago.

The ‘16years’ hitmaker expressed her appreciation to Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe constituency, Tina Mensah for showing her love even though she campaigned against her during the 2016 elections.

She took to facebook and wrote:



“For the love of my political party NDC, I offended a lot of people, jeopardised my career and was verbally abused, but that didn’t deter me to keep fighting for what I believed in.

It’s sad that I’m temporarily stuck in bed now due to a minor accident and not even a phone call or text message from any of the people I genuinely supported, to wish me well… And the amazing fact is that Honourable Tina Mensah, mother for my constituency, the woman I strongly campaigned against rather visited me yesterday when she heard about the accident.

I am learning my lessons and I’d also want to appreciate madam MP for the love and care, even though we were on different sides, God bless you… You are just too real 🙏🏽*Teary Eyes*

If i had died, the story would have been different with big speeches and donations… Oh my people!”

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM