Banking hall assault: Police officer arrested

The police officer who allegedly beat a customer of Midland Savings and Loans to pulp in a banking hall has been arrested on the orders of the Inspector General of Police.

The Police Service has launched investigation into the brutalities, officials have confirmed.

A footage of a Police officer in uniform assaulting a woman with a baby strapped behind her on social media has sparked outrage among Ghanaians.

The 1:26 seconds amateur video shows the officer, who had a gun with him, hitting the woman on the head repeatedly and slapping her at a point, despite a desperate attempt by an unidentified man to separate them.

Meanwhile, Midland Savings and Loans has also reported the case to the police. Management of the financial institution has condemned the brutality which was “meted out to a customer” at its Madina branche on Friday, 20 July 2018.

Below is a full statement from the bank:

PRESS RELEASE

The Management of Midland Savings and Loans condemns in no uncertain terms the act of brutality meted out to a customer by a Security Officer at one of our branches.

We wish to render an unqualified apology to the customer in question and the general public for the uncivilized act.

We have reported the matter to the police for the necessary action to be taken to ensure our client gets justice.

We want to assure the public that we are an institution that really cares about the welfare and safety of our customers.

Signed MANAGEMENT

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM