Twitter appoints ex-Nigerian minister to its board

By kobina welsing

Twitter appoints ex-Nigerian minister to its board

Nigeria’s former finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been appointed to the board of directors of Twitter.

Mrs Okonjo-Iweala served under President Olusegun Obasanjo from 2003 to 2006 and President Goodluck Jonathan from 2011 to 2015.

Related Posts

Trump told to mute Twitter critics, not block them, by New…

Barcelona Twitter Account Hacked

Twitter sues US over anti-Trump account

She tweeted the news of her appointment, saying she was “excited” to work on a platform that connects people and ideas.

Twitter, like other Silicon Valley companies, has been criticised for not being inclusive enough.

With Mrs Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment, Twitter’s 10-member board now has three women, two of whom are black.

 

Source: BBC

You might also like
Technology

Trump told to mute Twitter critics, not block them, by New York judge

Sports

Barcelona Twitter Account Hacked

Editors Pick

Twitter sues US over anti-Trump account

Technology

Twitter staff give $1m to fight Trump order

Comments
Loading...