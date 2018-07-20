Video: Police officer brutally assaults nursing mother

By kwame acheampong
A shot of the incident

A footage of a Police officer in uniform assaulting a woman with a baby strapped behind her on social media has sparked outrage among Ghanaians.

The incident allegedly  happened at the offices of  Midland Savings and Loans in Accra.

The 1:26 seconds amateur video shows the officer, who had a gun with him, hitting the woman on the head repeatedly and slapping her at a point, despite a desperate attempt by an unidentified man to separate them.

Related Posts

Iowa couple arrested for abusing two children adopted from…

GHOne TV demands justice after attack on cameraman

Update: Asawase youth set Police station on fire

The woman was seen shouting  amidst desperate attempt to free herself from the grips of the officer.

It is unclear what triggered the assault.

Meanwhile, Starrfmonline.com can confirm that the attention of the Police has been drawn to the matter pending their reaction.

 

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

You might also like
Editors Pick

Iowa couple arrested for abusing two children adopted from Ghana

General

GHOne TV demands justice after attack on cameraman

Headlines

Update: Asawase youth set Police station on fire

Business

Ghana’s debt hits GH¢154bn, reaches 63.8% of GDP

Comments
Loading...