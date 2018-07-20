Video: Police officer brutally assaults nursing mother

A footage of a Police officer in uniform assaulting a woman with a baby strapped behind her on social media has sparked outrage among Ghanaians.

The incident allegedly happened at the offices of Midland Savings and Loans in Accra.

The 1:26 seconds amateur video shows the officer, who had a gun with him, hitting the woman on the head repeatedly and slapping her at a point, despite a desperate attempt by an unidentified man to separate them.

The woman was seen shouting amidst desperate attempt to free herself from the grips of the officer.

It is unclear what triggered the assault.

Meanwhile, Starrfmonline.com can confirm that the attention of the Police has been drawn to the matter pending their reaction.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM