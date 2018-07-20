WOSA wine tasting returns to Accra on July 21

Wines of South Africa (WOSA) is back in Accra with the Popular Wine tasting fair scheduled for July 21 at the Movenpik Ambassador hotel in Accra.

WOSA is bringing together the best wines makers and brands from South Africa for the grand tasting fair.

The event is an initiative of WOSA (a non – profit Organization) to promote the world acclaimed South African Wines to consumers around the World.

WOSA has already organised a similar wine tasting fair in neighbouring Nigeria which received huge patronage. The event is in partnership with JON WILLIAMS Events Company which has joined forces with WOSA to promote quality South African Wines in Ghana.

The team on Saturday will interact with consumers, Wine distributors and wholesalers as well as the hospitality and Tourism industry in Ghana.

The ceremony will include a professional Wine Course Training session in the Morning for Hospitality and Tourism operators like Restaurants, Pubs, Lounges and Hotels, Business to Business session with Wine Distributors/Wholesalers, potential wine importers and a new addition called the WOSA tweetup Ghana aimed at protecting the brands and tasting tour on Social Media/

Over the last few years Ghana has been selected as a strategic destination in West Africa due to many factors which the organizers are hopeful will be the epitome of great hospitality, business and pleasure for all stakeholders in the industry.

Ghana holds an enviable position as a favorite investment destination in the sub–region and with a strong bond of business between South Africa and Ghana.

The July 21 WOSA wine tasting tour in Accra is supported by Starr103.5fm and GHonetv all under the EIB network.

