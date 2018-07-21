Asawase: Gov’t to set up Committee to probe killings

Government is to set up an Independent Committee to investigate the killing of seven suspected criminals in Asawase, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region by Police.

Violence Friday erupted in Asawase after irate youth disrupted a meeting between the Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu, the Interior Minister, Zongo development Minister and the leadership of the Zongo youth in Asawase.

The chaos at Asawase followed the shooting and killing of some seven suspected robbers by the Police on Tuesday. However, relatives and members of the New Patriotic Party in the region have claimed the suspects were not robbers as claimed by the Police.

The irate youth who besieged the Central mosque in Asawase succeeded in chasing away the IGP and his security capos from holding their planned meeting to ensure peace in the community.

According to Ultimate FM’s Isaac Bediako Justice, the police had to fire tear gas to disperse the angry youth who have been rioting since Thursday after the killing of some suspected armed robbers.

The youth, Bediako reported blocked roads with burnt tyres, making it difficult for residents to access the area.

Government said in a statement Saturday that the setting up of the Independent Committee was necessitated by the differing versions of the circumstances leading to the killings.

“Since the Police and the families of the seven young men have different versions of the occurrence, government has decided to set up an Independent Committee to investigate the matter.

“Once again, government calls on members of the Zongo Community to exercise restraint while the matter is being investigated,” the statement signed by Deputy Information Minister Curtis Perry Kwabla Okudzeto stated.

Below is the full statement

In response to an armed robbery attack in Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region in which two Police men were shot, Police operations resulted in the shooting and death of seven young men from Asawase at Manso Nkwanta. This has subsequently led to acts of violence by some youth of Asawase Zongo. Government expresses its condolences to the bereaved families of the seven young men and two Police men.

Government yesterday sent a delegation led by the Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, the Hon. Abu-bakar Saddique Boniface and including the Minister for Information, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu and the Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah and the Municipal Chief Executive for Asokore Mampong, Hon. Alidu Seidu to the Zongo Community, where they met with the youth, Imams and Zongo Chiefs. The delegation consoled the bereaved families and assured them of government’s commitment to establish the truth of the incident. Since the Police and the families of the seven young men have different versions of the occurrence, government has decided to set up an Independent Committee to investigate the matter.

Once again, government calls on members of the Zongo Community to exercise restraint while the matter is being investigated.

CURTIS PERRY KWABLA OKUDZETO DEPUTY MINISTER

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM