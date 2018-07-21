Baltic States to make Ghana gateway to West Africa – Yoofi Grant

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yoofi Grant has disclosed that the three Baltic States have expressed desire to embark on a major investment drive in West Africa using Ghana as gateway.

The Baltic States, located in the north-eastern region of Europe include Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, on the eastern shores of the Baltic Sea.

Speaking in an interview in the capital city of Latvia after participating in a Ghana – Latvia Business Forum, as part of a delegation led by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Mr. Grant stated the GIPC’s aim at the forum was to strategically position Ghana to attract majority of investment inflows from Latvia and the rest of the Baltic world.

Touching on the uniqueness of the Latvia educational system, Mr. Grant called on the government to offer Ghanaians more opportunity to study there by increasing the number of scholarships awarded to Ghanaians annually.

The State Secretary of the Ministry of Economics of Latvia, Ēriks Eglītis, on his part pledged to engage stakeholders in his country to ensure that Latvian education is made accessible to several more Ghanaians beyond the current numbers.

Free Zones Authority urged Latvian Business Community to Invest in Ghana

Also, the Ghana Free Zones Authority charged the Latvian Business Community to invest in Ghana.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Kate Djankwei Abbeo, showcased Ghana’s Free Zones regime to the Latvian business community at a forum organized as part of the working visit by the Foreign Affairs Minister.

She stated in an interview after her displays that her interaction with the investor community of Latvia has seen several potential investors expressing interest in investing in the processing and manufacturing of goods through the establishment of export processing zones which will be used as focal points to produce goods and services for foreign markets.

Ms Abbeo added that the Authority will keenly follow up on the contacts it has established to ensure that the considerations given to the offerings of the Authority by the business community materialize in actual investments.

