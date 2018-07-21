Banking hall assault: I support IGP’s measures – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo Saturday condemned the brutish assault meted out to a nursing mother in the banking halls of Midland Savings and Loans by a police officer, declaring that he fully supports measures being deployed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu to deal with the increasing unruliness in the Ghana Police Service.

The police officer, identified as Lance Corporal Godzi Frederick Amanor has since been interdicted and “his uniform and all other police accoutrements taken from him, pending internal disciplinary proceedings,” the police hierarchy stated Saturday.

Footage of Lance Corporal Godzi Frederick Amanor in uniform assaulting a woman with a baby strapped behind her on social media has sparked outrage among Ghanaians.

The 1:26 seconds amateur video shows the officer, who had a gun with him, hitting the woman on the head repeatedly and slapping her at a point, despite a desperate attempt by an unidentified man to separate them.

The police further added that “investigation has also commenced into the conduct of officials of the Midland Savings and Loans Limited, where the incident happened and all persons who are implicated would face the full rigours of the law.”

Commenting on the despicable act in Nalerigu, President Akufo-Addo said: “Yesterday, we have some very bad news in Accra. Police beating up a woman who had gone to get money at the Midlands Savings and Loans.

“I want to say it here, policemen are meant to protect citizens not to assault citizens. So, the measures that the IGP is taking to sanction the erring policemen and to try and make sure that these things don’t happen again, they have my complete support. I support a hundred percent the measures that he has taken so that we can stop these incidents from proliferating.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM