Latvian Air Carrier to sign Air Services Agreement with Ghana

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia has disclosed Latvian air carrier Air Baltic will soon initiate process leading to the signing of an Air Services Agreement (ASA) with Ghana.

The move, according to the Latvian Foreign Affairs Minister is aimed at strengthening his country’s s links with West Africa.

The ASA when completed will see Baltic Air, commencing direct flights from Latvia to several West African states using Ghana as the hub state for the various flight schedules.

The disclosure was made during bilateral discussions held at the Foreign Ministry of Latvia in Riga, the capital city of the Baltic state, between Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and her Latvian colleague, Edgars Rinkēvičs.

Why the Air Service Agreement

According to the Latvian Foreign Minister, citizens of the three Baltic States, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania, are very interested in visiting Ghana and the rest of West Africa but flight connections to and from the Baltic States to West Africa as well as cost of same have been the major challenge to this potential business venture.

He added that with the current economic and political stability in Ghana, a fine opportunity has presented itself for an Air Services Agreement to be entered into to pave way for direct air traffic services to commence between West Africa and the Baltic republics.

Mrs. Botchwey welcomed the announcement of the Latvian Foreign Minister, describing it as a brilliant idea. She assured her Latvian colleague that Ghana stands ready to receive their proposal for the ASA for consideration and approval.

Air Baltic

According to the website of the Airline, Air Baltic is a regional airline taking the best practices both from traditional network airlines and ultra-low cost carriers. The airline offers its passengers economy as well as full business class service. Their main priorities are safety, punctuality and service. Air Baltic is a joint stock company that was established in 1995. Its primary shareholder is the Latvian state, which holds 80.05% of the stock, while Lars Thuesen holds around 20%. Air Baltic serves over 60 destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia.

