Police officer mistakenly guns down bullion van driver

A Policeman guarding a bullion van has mistakingly killed the driver of the van and has injured another person at Manya Kpongunor in the Lower Manya krobo Municipality of the Eastern region.

Eyewitness reports indicate that the bullion van run into a rowdy funeral procession at Matse Baah junction at Manya Kpongunor and the Policeman attempted to restore order for the van to have a safe passage by firing warning shots.

But he mistakingly shot and killed the driver of the bullion van dead.

The Akuse Police Command has taken the dead body to the Atua Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh PRO Eastern Regional Police Command who confirmed the incident said between the hours of 12:30pm and 1:00pm police received information that a police officer constable Amidu Osman was returning from Akosombo to Koforidua on Special duty on Nissan Bullion van with no GN 1630-12.

On reaching Manya Kpongnor a suburb of Odumase-Krobo a group of mourners blocked the road with a coffin containing a dead body, in an attempt to open up the road the police officer accidentally shot and killed the Billion driver whose name is not yet known.

The driver, according to DSP Tetteh died instantly. The Police officer is currently assisting police with investigations.

Meanwhile, the coffin together with the dead body has been abandoned at the scene. Efforts are being made to trace and locate the families of the deceased whilst the Bullion van has been impounded at the station for further action.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM