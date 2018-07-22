Akufo-Addo committed to Ghana beyond Aid – Frimpong Boateng

The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof. Frimpong Boateng has reiterated the unflagging commitment of the government to enhancing Science, technology, and innovation as a vital component of building Ghana Beyond Aid.

According to him, the success of a government is not measured by the number of physical infrastructural projects but how the country is capable of solving its own challenges through innovations and inventions in all sectors.

“As far as I am concerned the many roads, Schools, hospitals, wells, electricity and other infrastructural projects, erroneously called development projects, which the government can provide, do not alone determine the success of a government. Rather the success of true leadership is measured by what extent the people can be mobilized to lead independent lives: to feed, shelter, cloth, heal and defend themselves, and also produce tools, implements, spare parts and machines to run our factories and installations that make lives worth living,” he stated.

He said the government cognizant of this, has taken measures to promote research and technology through many policy interventions including Science Policy and increase funding.

“Until now, we didn’t have a credible science, Technology and Innovation Policy, we have drafted one now and has been approved by cabinet and we have put together another body called the Presidential Advisory Council on Science and Technology. A group of people, maximum 10 also that will constantly advise the President on Science and Technology because no Ministry in Ghana without the application of Science and Technology that is why the President has for the short term devoted 1%of GDP towards research and development. That concept has been approved by cabinet and it is going to go into law so that pretty soon 1% of GDP will be devoted to Science and Technology. In the Long-term, we are going to push it up to 2.5% of GDP”.

Prof. Boateng said this during the Opening ceremony of the 10th International Applied Research Conference and Technology Fair organized by Koforidua Technical University.

The conference has brought together experts in the academia and Players in the industry from Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Germany and Nigeria to brainstorm on how to bridge the gap between science and Technology and industry in Africa on the theme “appropriate Technology and Entrepreneurship for Sustainable industrial growth”.

The Vice-Chancellor of Koforidua Technical University Prof. Smile Gavua Dzisi said the University has invested a total of Ghc50, 040 in Research activities for the past two years and expecting to increase to ghc80,000 in the next year. She said the University is now focusing on applying findings of the research work to invent machines and equipment to solve societal problems.

“Solving our own problems is more cost-effective and creates jobs. That’s what Koforidua Technical University has elected to do and strive to achieve”.

A technology Fair at the sidelines of the conference exhibited some innovative products Such as Solar Biomass Dryers, Biodiesel, Fuel, Obstacle Avoidance Robotic Car, Grey Water Treatment System, Hydraulic Gate Operating System, Egg incubator among others from KTU’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Development was showcased.

