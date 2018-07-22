Police must protect and not assault citizens – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says he supports the sanctions meted out to the L/Cpl Godzi Frederick Amanor, the police officer who was seen in a video brutalizing a woman at the Midland Savings and Loans.

In the video, which has since gone viral, L/Cpl Amanor, armed with a rifle, is seen beating Madam Patience Osafo, who was at the time holding her grandchild, several times on the head, first with an umbrella, and then with his fists, after she had gone to Midland Savings and Loans to retrieve GH₵270 she had deposited with the company.

The Ghana Police Service has since condemned the behavior of L/Cpl Amanor, describing it as “being contrary to professionalism and tenets of the ongoing Police Transformation Programme”, and have, thus, commenced investigations into the conduct of the officer.

Speaking on the matter at Nalerigu, on Saturday, 21st July, 2018, at the commencement of his 3-day tour of the Northern Region, President Akufo-Addo described the incident as unfortunate, stressing that “Police men are meant to protect citizens, and not to assault citizens.”

Following the interdiction of L/Cpl Amanor, the President indicated that “the measures that the IGP has taken to sanction the erring policeman, and to make sure these things don’t happen again, have my complete support. I support 100% the measures he has taken, so that we can stop these incidents from proliferating.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM