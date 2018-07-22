Western Union deepens Business Relation with GN Bank

A delegation from Western Union (WU), the world’s leading Money Transfer provider, has paid a working visit to GN Bank.

The visit forms part of moves to strengthen the already existing business relation with the Bank.

President of Western Union Global Money Transfer, Odilon Almedia, who was visiting Ghana for the first time, commended GN Bank for prioritizing financial inclusion in its banking strategy.

According to him, his outfit is concerned about getting all and sundry into the banking space and “GN Bank has done a great job trying to reach everyone with many branches in the country”.

The Western Union team gave assurance to expedite the set-up of Western Union in the GN Bank branches which are yet to be connected to the system. This would make GN Bank, the Bank with the highest Western Union set –ups in Ghana with over 300 locations nationwide.

The Vice President of Group Nduom, Papa Wassa Chiefy Nduom, used the opportunity to further introduce the delegation to the indigenous banking methods employed by the bank such as Mobile Banking which “together with focus on infrastructure has aided the expansion project of the Bank to be able to reach as many Ghanaians as possible”.

The delegation also included The Regional Vice-President –Southern, East & Anglophone West Africa, Richard Malcolm; Alexandru Badulescu, General Manager – Middle East, Africa & South Asia, Jalil Laraki, Head of Digital, Middle East & Africa, Tarik Alhassani, Central Africa Regional Head and Olumide Olorunsola, Senior Country Manager/ECOWAS Region.

The delegation engaged the team from GN Bank on how to further deepen partnership to continue rendering reliable and convenient money transfer across the country.

Chief Executive Officer of GN Bank, Issah Adam noted that GN Bank is looking forward to more future partnerships with Western Union.

General Manager, Remittances & Diaspora Services of GN Bank, Mrs Hilda Malm expressed appreciation to the President and his delegation and added that the visit confirms the credibility of GN Bank in the eyes of the local and international consumers of Western Union services.

She added that it also affords GN Bank the opportunity to understand the focus of WU and see how best to capture the greater part of the market share.

“GN Bank is very excited to have such personalities come over. This means that GN Bank has been credible to both local and international consumers of Western Union.”

“We have taken financial Inclusion seriously, that is why we have spread our tentacles, with the largest footprint in the country. We are in all ten (10) regions of Ghana, so anywhere you want to take your money, GN bank is there. Where other banks do not go, GN Bank goes because we are The People’s Bank. GN Bank has exciting products for both Ghanaians home and in the Diaspora,” she remarked.

GN Bank is an indigenous bank and has a vision to be truly a national bank with a mission to reach the ordinary Ghanaian such as farmers, traders, workers, Student etcetera hence its slogan, “The People’s Bank”.

The GN Bank team also included General Manager, Finance and Administration Samson Dotse and Head of Groupe Nduom Corporate Affairs, Frank Owusu – Ofori.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM