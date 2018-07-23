20-year-old jailed 10 years for robbing, assaulting woman

A Kumasi Circuit Court, presided over by Justice Lydia Osei- Marfo, has jailed a 20-year-old man for ten years after the court found him guilty of robbing a woman on her way to church in Kumasi.

Jericho Asomari Kofi Amponsah also known as “Fiko Future”, a resident of Susanso in Kumasi and unemployed, pleaded guilty to the charge.

Presenting the facts of the case, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Philip Jagri, told the Court that Dorinda Obeng, the complainant, a trader residing at South Suntreso, was accosted and attacked by the convict while on her way to a church programme at Sunsaso on the Accra–Kumasi highway.

The Prosecution said the incident happened on the 26th day of June 2018 at about 19:30 hours.

He said the convict in his bid to prevent resistance from the complainant hit her on the neck and mercilessly kicked her in the leg, she then fell flat on the asphalted road whilst trying to flee from her assailant, the Court heard.

The Prosecution said the convict then succeeded in taking her handbag which contained one lady’s dress, a cash amount of GH¢100 and some 100 Chinese Yuan after which he bolted.

The Prosecution said that shouts for help by the complainant, who had her two front teeth damaged with some cuts on her lower lips, attracted the attention of a good and concerned citizen who chased Asomari into his room, where he had entered with the booty.

ASP Jagri said a witness (name withheld), well-known to the convict demanded the handbag be handed over to the owner but he resisted.

However, after a scuffle, the witness was able to snatch the handbag from him- this led to the tearing of one of the Chinese currency notes to shreds.

The witness then went to the Church of the Complainant and gave the handbag with its content to the elders of the Church, which was in turn handed over to the Complainant.

A report was then made to the KNUST police and Asomari was subsequently arrested on 28th of June, 2018 at Sunsaso.

In his caution statement, Asomari admitted the offence and was arraigned.

Source: GNA