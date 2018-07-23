Betway Talent Search takes off August 4

The second edition of Ghana’s leading online sports betting giants Betway Talent Search starts from 4th August 2018 to 8th September 2018.

At an event launched over the weekend at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel in Accra organizers explained vividly the rudiments of the second edition.

The novelty event which sets out to unearth rising talents across the country was introduced last year by Ghana’s forerunner in sports gaming and this year’s hunt cuts across the length and breadth of the country in search of young aspiring footballers within the ages of 18 and 25.

Those who excel will later be recruited after being tried and tested through a series of screening exercises by an experienced scouting team led by former Black Stars skipper and current technical coordinator of the Black Stars, Stephen Appiah.

Others on the seasoned scouting team include current Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu, Coach Eric Antwi and Twumasi Forkuoh of Lizzy Sports Complex, GodfriedAdoube, Sam Johnson and Mohammed Gargo, all former Black Stars players noted for their unique abilities and contributions.

The Talent Search trials is set to take place over a 5-week period commencing from 4th August 2018 to 8th September 2018.

Talented players can join the trials in Tamale on 4th August 2018 at the Nabisco Park, Sunyani on the 11th August 2018 at the Coronation Park, Kumasi at the Opoku Ware Park on the 18th August 2018, Cape Coast at the Adisadel Park on the 25th August 2018 and Accra on the 1st September 2018 at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Last year’s winner, Obed Appiah, earned a six-month trial contract with Premier League club, Ashanti Gold S.C, while Douglas Armaning and Mukaila Ahmed were offered a three-month and a month’s trial contract for placing second and third respectively. Douglas remains a player of AshantiGold S.C He has thanked Betway for making him realize his dreams as a professional footballer.

Scout lead, Stephen Appiah was optimistic about the quality of players out there and what creating these opportunities with Betway means to the development of football in Ghana.

For the first time, eight individuals would win trial contracts with any of four Premier League clubs as the grand prize, a reward that is said to be unique on the talent scouting terrain in Ghana.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM