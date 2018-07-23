Business startup clinic in Ghana comes off August 4

Launching a startup and being an entrepreneur can be a challenging endeavour especially if you want to establish a good business and eventually progress. Ghanaian entrepreneurs do struggle with many challenges found with entrepreneurship.

In order to overcome most of these challenges, Platinum Africa Solutions Limited (PASL) has created a one-stop shop boutique event targeted at entrepreneurs, students and working professionals, to have access to viable business strategies from successful entrepreneurs, network and find more inspiration to keep running their various ventures.

The 6th Edition of The Business Startup Clinic, which also marks the 1year anniversary of the event, will introduce new experiences like a shopping experience centre, surprises and a “tight” speakers squad.

Speakers on the bill include, Mrs. Josephine Eva Arthur (Head, Inclusive Banking, Access Bank Ghana PLC), Emmaline Datey (Group HR of EIB Network & Certified Leadership Coach), Bernard Glover (CEO, B-glover Range & Farms), Stephanie Adenyo (Team Leaver, Havilah Communications & PRM of P.A.S.L.) and Derrick S. Vormawor (CEO of PASL, Author of Testing The Paint and creator of The Business Startup Clinic).

Within a space of one year, the TBSUC has been held in Ghana and Kenya with a lot of visible impacts. This edition is proudly powered by Access Bank Ghana’s W Initiative and supported by MSM Incorporation, Beboana Designs, Ghana Web, Ememat Events & Decor and Impact Hub-Accra. Participants will be refreshed by Green-Grub and Kay’s Smoothies.

Limited tickets are selling for Gh¢70.00 (Gh¢20.00 off for Access W clients) at selected Access Bank branches in Ghana. As well, limited stalls are available for businesses to display their products at The Business Startup Clinic. The event comes off on Saturday, 4th August,2018 at Impact Hub-Accra, Osu (behind Ako-Adjei Methodist Church) and starts at 9am.

