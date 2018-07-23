E/R: Drug Enforcement Unit opened in Koforidua

The First Drug Law Enforcement Unit (DLEU) in the Ghana Police Service has been opened in the Eastern Regional Police Headquarters to clamp down on drug trafficking and organized drug-related crimes in the region.

The DLEU, a project being implemented by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and funded by US Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (USINL) is expected to boost the fight against drug trafficking in Ghana.

Eastern Region is notorious for marijuana cultivation and smuggling. Huge consignments of the substance and other narcotics are often seized by the Police upon a tip-off.

The Director General of CID, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah expressed optimism the DLEU would help counter head on the menace in the region. The police administration, she stated is hopeful the DLEU would help reduce drug-related organized crime in the region and that the personnel posted to the Unit are well trained and resourced to execute their duties.

In a statement read on his behalf by the Director of Welfare of the Ghana Police Service, COP Prosper Ablorh, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante Apeatu said drug-related offences are intertwined with many violent crimes, therefore, the fight against drug trafficking is high on the agenda of Service.

The Service, he said is elated with the establishment of the DLEU with the support of the UNODC and the American government.

The National Programme Coordinator of the UNODC, Mr Bernard Henebeng Asamoah revealed that the intervention including technical support programs provided to major agencies in the anti-drugs security chain has helped achieved significant progress in drug fighting.

He revealed that UNODC facilitated collaboration between DLEU of the CID and NACOB, and the Nigeria National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to tackle drug trafficking activities of organized crime groups operating in Nigeria and Ghana.

Mr Asamoah said the 15 days operation dubbed “Operation Eagle” which ended on July 2, 2018, led to the seizure of 596.338kg of cannabis, 15.7kg of cocaine, 9.21kg of heroin, 8.17kg of methamphetamines, 4kg of khat as well as 267 tramadol pills (225mg).

The operations also arrested 22 suspects with $22, 000 USD cash.

The Political Chief of the US Embassy, Mr Tom Lyons who represented the US Embassy pledged the continuous Support of US to the fight against drug trafficking in Sub-Saharan Africa.

