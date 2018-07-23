IEA’s Jean Mensa nominated EC chairperson

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed the Executive Director of the Institute for Economic Affairs Jean Mensa as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

She replaces Mrs. Charlotte Osei who was removed with her two deputies – Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah – by the President following recommendations by a committee set up by the Chief Justice to probe a petition against them.

Mrs. Charlotte Osei reportedly breached procurement laws in the award of several contracts, prior to the 2016 elections.

Parts of a report read “In November 2017, the Honourable Chief Justice of Ghana established a prima facie case on some of the allegations made against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission as contained in the petition submitted to His Excellency, the President of the Republic.”

Below is the full statement signed by the Chief of Staff Frema Opare

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has, by letter dated, ‘Thursday, 19th July, 2018, sought the advice of the Council of State, in accordance with Article 70(2) of the Constitution, for the appointment of a new Chairperson, two Deputy Chairpersons, and a Member of the Electoral Commission (EC).

This follows the removal from office, on Thursday, 28th June, 2018, of the former Chairperson of the EC, Mrs Charlotte Osei, and the two deputies, Mr. Amadu Sulley and Mrs. Georgina Opoku Amankwah, by President Akufo-Addo, after the Committee established by the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo, to investigate petitions brought against them, recommended their removal.

Further, the retirement from office of Mrs. Pauline Dadzawa, a Member of the Commission, on Monday, 30m April, 2018, has created an additional vacancy in the Commission.

The following persons have, thus, been nominated for appointment by the President to fill these vacancies, subject to the advice of the Council of State: 1. Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensah — Chairperson

2. Mr. Samuel Tettey — Deputy Chairperson

3. Dr. Eric Asare Bossman — Deputy Chairperson

4. Ms. Adwoa Asuama Abrefa — Member of the Commission

President Akufo-Addo is hopeful that the Council of State will discharge its constitutional duty expeditiously, to enable hint make these critical appointments to this very important institution of State.

About Jean Mensa

Mrs. Jean Mensa is the Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Ghana’s premier public policy institute and Coordinator of the Ghana Political Parties Programme.

She is a lawyer by profession and a leader of thought in Ghana on governance and democratic issues. Mrs. Mensa has carved a niche for herself in the field of policy research and advocacy as well as in the development of policy alternatives including the Presidential Transition Act of 2012; the Revised 1992 Constitution of Ghana (draft); the Political Parties Funding Bill and the Revised Political Parties Bill.

Mrs. Mensa was a tireless advocate for the review of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution and served as a Commissioner of the Government-established Constitution Review Commission.

She is currently a member of the Government Committee tasked with preparing the Affirmative Action Bill.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM